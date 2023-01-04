Adivi Sesh opens up about his ‘complicated’ relationship status: ‘It’s been like this for years’

Adivi Sesh had a successful 2022 with films like Major and HIT: The Second Case. With his stardom in place now, Sesh has been having some crazy fan experiences. The actor recently recalled the craziest fan experience that he has had and shared that he was once proposed to by twin sisters at the same time.

Talking to Mashable India, Sesh shared, “I was at an event recently and there were two twin girls in their 20s with their mom and dad. And both sisters proposed to me at the same time in front of their parents. I was like uhhh…” The Goodachari actor also opened up about his love life in the same interview and said that his current relationship status is “complicated”. “It’s complicated. It’s been like this for years,” he said.

Adivi Sesh had recently opened up about writing for himself and why he chose to take that path. During a roundtable interview on Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about the prevalent nepotism in the Telugu film industry and said, “One thing is we don’t have an auditioning culture. Agar karein bhi toh lead roles ke liye ya important roles ke liye nahi hota. Fourth friend ke role ke liye tum audition kar sakte ho but you can’t audition for a lead role, usually it’s booked (The auditions don’t happen for lead roles. It is usually done for the fourth friend but you can’t audition for a lead role, usually it’s booked).” He added, “When you come from outside of the business, people don’t offer you (important parts). Upar se vahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts.”

Sesh recently announced G2, the sequel to his film Goodachari. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the movie will have a big launch in Mumbai and Delhi on January 9.