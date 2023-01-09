Adivi Sesh on CBFC removing RAW from Pathaan and if Goodachari 2 will be careful: ‘Ours is different agency’

Actor Adivi Sesh says the ambitious sequel of his Telugu hit Goodachari doesn’t have any mention of the agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), which has reportedly been removed from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Pathaan.

According to an unverified censor certificate doing the rounds on the internet, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the makers to replace all the mentions of RAW from Pathaan, scheduled to release on January 25.

At a special event for the announcement of Goodachari 2, Sesh was asked if the makers of the forthcoming spy thriller would be mindful of using the name of the agency considering what happened with Pathaan, Sesh said, “Our agency (in the film) is Trinetra, not RAW… Context matters. I don’t know the context in which it was used in Pathaan. But ours is a different agency.”

Sesh was in the city to launch a pre-vision video of Goodachari 2. The visual unit teased the film’s slick world and featured the actor as a man on a mission. He was joined by producers TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Sesh said Bollywood spy thrillers are often either realistic, like Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, or larger-than-life spectacles like Pathaan or War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. But the Goodachari series is “something else.”

“It is a decorated reality. It’s also very edgy. The standard of it is not so much about making it more commercial but more cool. Style is the way you’re captured, whether you walk in slow motion or normal. This is not a song-dance series. It’s edgy, cool and all of it is rooted in reality. It’s a very stylistic take on India and what he (my character) wants to do for the country,” he added.

The actor said the team wanted to launch the preview video in Mumbai to highlight that Telugu cinema has also always made “Indian films”. “We have always been making Indian films, but in Hyderabad not in Mumbai. So we thought why not get our Indian films here. It was important for us to launch it at a place where people will get to know that even we make Indian films,” he added.

Goodachari, which released in 2018 and became a blockbuster, also featured actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Supriya Yarlagadda among others.