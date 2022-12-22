Adivi Sesh says outsiders can’t audition for lead roles in Telugu film industry: ‘Ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain’

In a recent roundtable, Adivi Sesh, who received a lot of acclaim for his biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan titled Major, spoke about why he started co-writing his own films. Major was also co-written by Sesh with Abburi Ravi. Speaking about the Telugu film industry, the HIT: The Second Case actor also said that there is no culture of auditions there as most of the significant parts are already taken by people who come from film families.

Sesh spoke candidly and said that one film family in the Telugu states has almost ten actors so there are hardly any good opportunities left for outsiders. He said in the Bollywood Hungama roundtable, “Last six films I have released, four of them were written by me, in collaboration with the director. And the reason was because of that because I was tired of… When you come from outside of the business, people don’t offer you (important parts). Upar se vahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain. (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts so it became only easier to…”

Adivi Sesh added that there is no culture of auditions in the Telugu film industry so for someone who doesn’t come from a film family, they are not even considered for lead roles. He further said, “One thing is we don’t have an auditioning culture. Agar karein bhi toh lead roles ke liye ya important roles ke liye nahi hota. Fourth friend ke role ke liye tum audition kar sakte ho but you can’t audition for a lead role, usually it’s booked (The auditions don’t happen for lead roles. It is usually done for the fourth friend but you can’t audition for a lead role, usually it’s booked).”

Sesh explained that this was why he started writing, so he could have some control over the process. “You end up writing your own thing in part because I wanted to control this process. Not that I know any better but I know at least if I fall, I’ll know why I am falling,” he said.