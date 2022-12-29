scorecardresearch
Adivi Sesh announces Goodachari sequel G2, promises a ‘massive launch’

Adivi Sesh's G2 will have a pan-India release unlike its prequel Goodachari, which was only made in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi as Intelligent Khiladi.

Adivi SeshAdivi Sesh has announced the sequel to his 2018 hit Goodachari. (Photo: Instagram/adivisesh)

Actor Adivi Sesh on Thursday announced the sequel to his hit 2018 spy thriller Goodachari with a stylish motion poster. Titled G2, the sequel will be directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who was the editor for Sesh’s film Major. The actor said that the movie will be launched on January 9 with a special ‘pre vision’ video.

The motion poster of G2 features the background score of Goodachari and shows Sesh holding a gun.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote on Twitter, “#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121. You will know what I mean when you see our “Pre Vision” Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys.”

Also Read |Adivi Sesh ends 2022 on a happy note, calls the year a ‘Major Hit’

G2 will have a pan-India release unlike its prequel, which was only made in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi as Intelligent Khiladi. It is being jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd. The cast details of G2 have not been revealed yet.

Goodachari, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, featured Adivi Sesh as a wannabe spy, who emerges as the hero at the end. Besides Sesh, the film starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore and Surpiya Yarlagadda.

Sesh was recently seen in Telugu thriller HIT: The Second Case, which was produced by actor Nani. The third installment of the HIT franchise will star Nani in the lead role.

