scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Actor Tunisha Sharma ‘dies by suicide’ at 20, says Waliv police

Actor Tunisha Sharma, known for playing Princess Maryum in television show Ali Baba, died on Saturday.

Tunisha SharmaTunisha Sharma passes away at 20. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday in Mumbai. As per a statement shared by Waliv Police to ANI, the actor died by “suicide” on the set of a television show. “She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead,” read the statement.

As per sources, the actor was found in worrisome condition in her vanity van and was rushed to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha had shared a video on Instagram stories from the set of her television show.

Tunisha Sharma suicide Tunisha Sharma shared this video on her Instagram stories a few hours ago.

The 20-year-old actor started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah, among others.

She has also been a part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. She had played the younger Katrina Kaif in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

More details awaited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:15:22 pm
Next Story

Here’s how you can prepare a healthy Christmas meal (bonus recipe)

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close