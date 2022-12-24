Actor Tunisha Sharma ‘dies by suicide’ at 20, says Waliv police

Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday in Mumbai. As per a statement shared by Waliv Police to ANI, the actor died by “suicide” on the set of a television show. “She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead,” read the statement.

As per sources, the actor was found in worrisome condition in her vanity van and was rushed to the hospital.

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Tunisha had shared a video on Instagram stories from the set of her television show.

Tunisha Sharma shared this video on her Instagram stories a few hours ago. Tunisha Sharma shared this video on her Instagram stories a few hours ago.

The 20-year-old actor started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah, among others.

She has also been a part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. She had played the younger Katrina Kaif in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

More details awaited.