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Actor-model Harshil Kalia dies at 30 in Jaipur car crash; CCTV shows vehicle overturning after hitting divider
Actor-model Harshil Kalia died at 30 after her car crashed into a divider and overturned in Jaipur. She suffered severe head injuries; police are probing the cause of the accident.
Actor-model Harshil Kalia lost her life in a late-night car accident in Jaipur on Monday, March 23. The 30-year-old, known for her work in web series and regional music videos, was returning home from work when the incident occurred.
Harshil Kalia’s car crashed into a divider
According to reports, the accident took place around 11:30 pm on Shipra Path Road when Kalia’s car suddenly went out of control, crashed into a divider, and overturned. CCTV footage of the incident shows the vehicle flipping onto its left side, leading to severe impact.
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Locals and passersby rushed to the scene, they pulled Kalia out from the vehicle and arranged for her to be taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared her dead after examination, citing critical head injuries as the cause of death.
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According to NDTV, police officials are currently examining whether overspeeding or a possible overtaking attempt by another vehicle may have contributed to the loss of control. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and her body has been handed over to the family.
About Harshil Kalia
Harshil Kalia featured in the web series Crime Next Door, appeared in several Rajasthani music videos, and had also worked as a news anchor. In recent years, she had been actively pursuing modelling, gaining a steady following on social media.