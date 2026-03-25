Actor-model Harshil Kalia dies at 30 in Jaipur car crash; CCTV shows vehicle overturning after hitting divider

Actor-model Harshil Kalia lost her life in a late-night car accident in Jaipur on Monday, March 23. The 30-year-old, known for her work in web series and regional music videos, was returning home from work when the incident occurred.

Harshil Kalia’s car crashed into a divider

According to reports, the accident took place around 11:30 pm on Shipra Path Road when Kalia’s car suddenly went out of control, crashed into a divider, and overturned. CCTV footage of the incident shows the vehicle flipping onto its left side, leading to severe impact.

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Locals and passersby rushed to the scene, they pulled Kalia out from the vehicle and arranged for her to be taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared her dead after examination, citing critical head injuries as the cause of death.