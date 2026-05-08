‘Bengal has never believed in hatred’: Dev reacts to viral ‘chor’ video, calls it ‘manipulated’

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the West Bengal Assembly elections and ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule, actor and politician Dev has strongly reacted to viral videos that allegedly showed people shouting “chor (thief)” at him during a public appearance, calling the clips “altered and manipulated.”

The BJP secured a massive victory in the 294-member Assembly, winning 207 seats and paving the way for a new government in the state. Amid the political transition, Dev, who has long been associated with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and has represented Ghatal, West Medinipur, as Member of Parliament since 2014, appealed for peace, unity, and artistic freedom in Bengal.

Dev’s Facebook post

Taking to Facebook, Dev addressed the growing chatter surrounding a viral video in which he was seen moving through a crowd under tight security while people around him are heard shouting “chor (thief)”. In the clip, the actor did not respond and appeared to shield his face from the dust in the area.

Responding to the controversy, Dev posted a statement in both Bengali and English. He wrote, “Bengal has never believed in a culture of hatred. Over the past few days, several altered and manipulated videos of me have been circulated with the intention of defaming and misleading people. I sincerely request everyone not to believe in such false content and also refrain from sharing them further. Deliberate misinformation and character assassination can never be the culture of Bengal.”

The actor further expressed confidence in the incoming BJP-led government, saying, “I have full faith in the new government that they will take the necessary steps to ensure that such nuisance and malicious propaganda are stopped. Bengal has always stood for harmony, culture and mutual respect — and I believe it will continue to do so.”

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Dev congratulates BJP

A day earlier, Dev had congratulated the BJP on its landmark victory in the state and urged the new administration to ensure that divisions within the Bengali film industry come to an end.

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In his message, he wrote, “Congratulations to the BJP on receiving the mandate to form the new government in Bengal. I sincerely hope the government works towards the progress, peace and development of our state and makes sure people’s voices are heard.”

He further added, “As someone deeply connected to both public life and the film fraternity, I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past. Cinema is one of Bengal’s greatest identities, and its growth can only happen through mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress.”

In the same note, Dev also highlighted the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan, a flood management project aimed at helping Purba and Paschim Medinipur. The actor appealed for cooperation from the new government to ensure the project’s completion. The initiative reportedly began earlier this year under the Mamata Banerjee-led administration and is expected to be completed by 2027-2028.

Dev was one of Trinamool Congress’ key campaign faces during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and travelled extensively across districts for rallies and public meetings.

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About Dev

Dev was last seen in Bengali films Projapoti 2, Raghu Dakat, which were also produced by him. He is now looking forward to teh release of his 50th film, Bike Ambulance Dada, based on the life of Padmi Shri awardee Karimul Haque.