Actor Asif Basra found hanging at Dharamshala residence

Asif Basra was 53. (Photo: Asif Basra/Facebook)

Actor Asif Basra, last seen in the web series Paatal Lok, was Thursday found hanging at his residence in Dharamshala after what appeared to be a case of suicide, the Himachal Pradesh Police said. He was 53.

Basra’s body was found on the first floor of the two-storey house near McLeodganj in Upper Dharamshala at around noon, the police said. He had been living in the house for the last 5-6 years, according to residents of the area.

“Prima facie, he hanged himself and it is a case of suicide,” said Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan. He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and that a forensics team has examined the spot.

Ranjan added that Basra was using the property under a lease agreement. The actor would stay there on and off owing to the nature of his work.

No note was found and there was no sign of foul play, an official said.

Some residents said they last saw Basra earlier in the day when he took his dog out for a walk.

The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the McLeodganj police station.

Born in Maharashtra in 1967, Basra had dabbled with acting since his school days.

He acted in several talked-about plays including Feroz Khan’s Mahatma vs Gandhi, Manav Kaul’s Mumtaz Bhai Patangwale and Vikram Kapadia’s Tuglak.

Basra has also acted in a range of mainstream and independent films including Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki. This year, he appeared in significant roles in web shows Paatal Lok and Hostages Season 2.

Shocked by his demise, Sachin Krishn, the director of Hostages Season 2, said he had tried contacting Asif several times since September after the show went live, but never got a response.

Several celebrities mourned Basra’s death on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd