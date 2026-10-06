‘I heard new words’: Abhishek Bachchan on pushing Archana Puran Singh into pool

Abhishek Bachchan once recalled a hilarious childhood prank involving Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor revealed that he was around 13 or 14 when he pushed Archana into a swimming pool during a party celebrating his father Amitabh Bachchan’s first National Film Award for Best Actor for Agneepath. she revealed how Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan later apologised to her for their son’s prank.

Recalling the incident, Abhishek said, “Many years ago, Archana ji had done a film with dad, Agneepath, and it’s from those days that I know Archana ji and Bittu (Parmeet Sethi) very well. They’ve always given me a lot of love.” He then recalled the party that the Bachchan family hosted after Amitabh won his first National Award for Best Actor .

“So, dad had won his first acting National Award for Agneepath, so we kept a party and were having fun the whole night. This is early 90s, and there was a swimming pool there, and I was a very notorious brat,” he said.

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The actor then revealed what he did at the party. “So, I found her and I pushed her into the pool,” he said. Archana remembered the prank just as vividly. “I was in a mini skirt, and he came from behind and pushed me in the pool.”

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Abhishek Bachchan also remembered hearing Archana Puran Singh use some words that he did not understand at the time. Since he was only a child, he assumed that she was perhaps talking about his mother or sister. “And, then I heard some new words that day. I was a small child and couldn’t understand, something about my mother, my sister, and I thought, ‘Maybe, she is remembering my mother, or complaining to her or calling my sister,’” he said, laughing.

Archana clarified that she did not anything about Jaya Bachchan. She also recalled how embarrassed and apologetic Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were after the incident. “Jaya ji, I never said something like this. Kitne sorry bole honge Jaya ji aur Amit ji ne (The two kept apologising to me profusely),” she said, adding that Amitabh had even offered her clothes to change into. “Amit ji even offered to help me. He said, ‘In my room upstairs, there’s my kurta pyjama, please wear that,’ and I said, ‘No, I won’t wear a kurta pyjama, that too of your size, at a party.’”

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Archana Puran then teased Abhishek Bachchan about being a prankster and brought Ajay Devgn into the conversation, suggesting that he may have picked up his prankster side while working with the Drishyam 3 actor.

Archana reminded Abhishek that he worked as a spot production assistant on one of Ajay’s earlier films, and joked that this could have been where he learned some of his tricks. Abhishek agreed, calling Ajay “the mastermind” behind the pranks. “Of course, of course. He is the mastermind, and Harish, his makeup man and I were told, ‘ye karo, vo karo (do this, do that),” he said.