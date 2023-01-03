scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Hardest role I’ve ever had to portray: Abhay Deol on Trial By Fire based on Uphar fire tragedy

Trial by Fire is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from January 13, 2023. The limited series is based on the 1997 tragic incident, where a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in Delhi.

Trial by FireTrial by Fire series will stream on Netflix. (Photo: abhaydeol/Instagram)
Hardest role I've ever had to portray: Abhay Deol on Trial By Fire based on Uphar fire tragedy
Ahead of the trailer release of Trial By Fire, actor Abhay Deol shared a few details about his role in the series. Taking to Instagram, Abhay wrote, “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two-plus decades. Follow their journey in Trial By Fire.”

Directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, the limited series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from January 13, 2023. Trial by Fire is based on the 1997 tragic incident, where a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in Delhi.

Also Read |Abhay Deol on claims of being difficult to work with, lazy: ‘Dibakar Banerjee told me negative stories will be deliberately printed’

 

The project is inspired by the bestseller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. The series captures the heartbreaking yet resilient journey of the parents – Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two children to the fire. The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over twenty four years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

Sharing more about the show, director and Showrunner Prashant Nair said, “Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country. What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story.”

Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj are also a part of the project.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 16:09 IST
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against US dollar

