A new wavelength

His name appears in Truecaller with an added tagline of “Tumhari”, and we wonder where is “Sulu”. Suresh Triveni, who has directed the film in question, is quite happy with this development, courtesy artificial intelligence. “I am humbled with all the messages and phone calls I have received regarding the film,” says the debutante director. Tumhari Sulu, with Vidya Balan as the eponymous Sulu — or Sulochana — released last Friday to rave reviews and decent box-office collections.

The film is the tale of a middle-class homemaker (Vidya), who ends up being a late-night radio show host. Her “hello” — the opening greeting for the show — is a sultry invite that holds a lot of promise. With that premise, she doubles up as a late-night confidante and advisor, and lends a willing ear to all the travails that her callers (all of them male) are facing.

Triveni says the story started taking shape in his head a couple of years ago, while he was driving back from work one night, and heard a male RJ interact with a female caller. “The caller was talking about how people openly indulge in PDA these days. And the RJ was flirting with her, on air. And I was thinking, wow this is happening in real time. But I wondered, ‘what if we switched the gender dynamics? Will people take to a woman being in charge of a conversation, and will they confide in her?” says Triveni, 39.

Radio, a medium whose death knell had been announced many times over, has always been on Triveni’s radar. While preparing for the film, countless hours were spent listening to radio shows which dispense love advice and such. “I initially found them funny but we are also that part of society that is more observant than participant. Ever since the days of All India Radio shows where they read letters of people writing in from Ratlam and Jhumri Talaiya, I would wonder who are these people who make this effort to write in? And even now, when music is on our fingertips, who are these people who call in?” says Triveni.

Added to switching the gender roles, there was also the thing of late hours that had Triveni hooked to the idea. “When a man works late hours, or comes home in the middle of the night, it’s seen as a sign of him being hardworking and dedicated. But a woman is not accorded the same vantage. I wanted to bring and touch upon this instance of gender disparity, but not make it heavy with gyaan,” adds Triveni, an adman by profession, with the famed Mauka-Mauka IPL ad to his credit.

Triveni is a self-confessed Vidya Balan fanboy, and has had many brushes with the actor in the past. On sets, he says he would often address her as “Padma Shri”. “I had narrated the concept to her in passing and she seemed interested. I then took a sabbatical from advertising and penned down the script in 29 days. Once I had narrated it to her, we were on,” he says.

But was Triveni not scared to walk down a trajectory that had already been explored by Balan? She had already played a radio jockey in Lage Raho Munnabhai and a strong woman, very confident of her sexuality, in The Dirty Picture. “I was sure that I will not reiterate what Vidya had already done. People assumed that, oh that sultry hello, and late-night show, it will be dirty, but it’s not. Yes, Sulochana is a strong woman; in spite of have flunked in Class XII, she takes this new career in her stride and redefines what success means for her,” adds the filmmaker.

Hailing from Palakkad, Triveni was raised in Ranchi, and grew up on a diet of Malayalam cinema and Amitabh Bachchan films. At one point, he had also wanted to join the Army. Then followed a career in advertising. “When I saw a poster of Bombay (1992), the one with a red underline, that’s when I knew I wanted to make films. I think we underestimate the medium and its impact. We might watch different things but we can’t dilute its importance,” he says.

For now, Triveni is soaking it all in — the appreciation and the satisfaction that “this small but real film, made with a lot heart, has resonated with people”. “I am in no rush to sign on projects. And yes, I want to make many more films with Vidya,” says Triveni, staying true to his inner fanboy.