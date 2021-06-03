From Hospital Playlist Season 2 to Nevertheless, here is your K-drama dose for June

Korean drama fans, June is going to be quite a treat for you. Netflix has promised some new and exciting shows, not to mention some old ones are returning, as well as the finales of dramas that has kept us biting our nails. From love blossoming between doctors, romances between two people who seem like the unlikeliest pair, you can pick and choose from what you’ll like to watch on Netflix.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 on June 17

New episodes: Thursdays

The first season was filled with heartwarming friendships and crushes growing into romances, while going about their busy lives as doctors. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a Season 2, and well, their wish has been granted. We can’t wait to see what’s happening in the love stories now, and what lies ahead for Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-been), who shared a romantic kiss at the end of the previous season? Will Song-erhwa (Jeon Mi-do) respond favourably to the confession of Ik-jun (Cho Jung-Seok)?

Nevertheless on June 19

New episodes: Saturdays

Carefree Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) is a flirt but he has no intention of falling in love. On the other hand, Yoon Na Bi (Han So Hee) likes dating but doesn’t believe in love and destiny. Well, destiny has something to say about that. When they meet, they have a magical affect on each other, and barriers are swept away. K-dramas know how to wring your heart with the perfect romance, and this promises to be one of them.

Mad For Each Other, finale airs on June 21

New episodes: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday



This show has gotten the viewers hooked, from the get-go. No Hwi Oh is a detective in the violent crimes division of the Gangnam Police Station. His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Lee Min Kyung, a woman with an unnatural ability to make everyone around her extremely angry.

Mine, finale airs on June 27

New episodes: Saturday, Sunday



Mine is scaling the ratings at the moment, and the sixth episode achieved the highest rating of 8.173%, and is now the 35th highest-rated cable K drama in history. Seo Hee-soo’s (Lee Boo-young) career flounders after she marries into an affluent family in South Korea. The woman of other such families try to fight the prejudices in society and struggle to find their true selves.

Law School finale on June 3

New episodes: Wednesdays and Thursdays



The series has been struggling to make it to the highest-rated dramas, and it hasn’t been in vain. The show revolves around Yang Jong Hoon, who is now a criminal law professor and demands excellence from his juniors when an unusual case is given to the legal department.