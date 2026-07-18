72nd National Film Awards winners to be announced today at 5:30 pm

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will announce the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards today at 5:30 pm at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The announcement will be streamed live on PIB India’s YouTube channel.
The announcement was delayed by around two weeks as the jury’s deliberations were still underway. Earlier this month, it was said that the jury was still in the process of finalising the winners and that a few members had prior commitments, leading to the delay. Media outlets were also urged to avoid speculation until the selection process was completed.
The awards will honour films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. This year’s winners have been selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, which evaluated entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Films and performances in the spotlight
The 2024 film calendar saw several Indian films earn critical acclaim and commercial success across languages. Internationally celebrated titles such as All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies put Indian cinema in the global spotlight, while blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu dominated the box office.
Several performances are also expected to be in contention. Mammootty earned widespread acclaim for Bramayugam, Prithviraj Sukumaran impressed with his transformation in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, and Kartik Aaryan received praise for Chandu Champion. Yami Gautam (Article 370), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), Sai Pallavi (Amaran), Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine As Light, Girls Will Be Girls) and Alia Bhatt (Jigra) were also widely appreciated for their performances.
Considered India’s highest film honours, the National Film Awards recognise excellence across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, as well as achievements in acting, direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, editing and other technical disciplines.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More