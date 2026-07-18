72nd National Film Awards winners to be announced today at 5:30 pm

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will announce the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards today at 5:30 pm at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The announcement will be streamed live on PIB India’s YouTube channel.

The announcement was delayed by around two weeks as the jury’s deliberations were still underway. Earlier this month, it was said that the jury was still in the process of finalising the winners and that a few members had prior commitments, leading to the delay. Media outlets were also urged to avoid speculation until the selection process was completed.

The awards will honour films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. This year’s winners have been selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, which evaluated entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.