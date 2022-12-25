Worst Malayalam movies of 2022, Mohanlal leads the list

As Malayalam cinema continued to impress the audience the world over with its myriad human stories, there was also a steady flow of brain-dead films in 2022. And much to the distress of the fans of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal leads this category with the highest number of bad films in this list. The 62-year-old superstar is celebrated as the “Complete Actor” for his ability to perform all kinds of roles across the spectrum with great ease and conviction. However, this year, he made several poor choices which, in a way, insulted everything he has accomplished in a career spanning over four decades.

Some of Mohanlal’s choices were so horrible that they tested our goodwill and admiration for him. If not for Mohanlal’s towering stature in Indian cinema, such choices would have ended careers. The entire country seems to be aware of Mohanlal’s legendary place in the history of Indian cinema except for the star himself. To say his films this year were disappointing is an understatement. They dishonoured his sprawling legacy.

These are the worst films that were made in Malayalam in 2022.

Aaraattu

This is a work of an out-of-touch filmmaker and this film reminds us of the most regressive phase in Malayalam cinema (read the entire 2000s). The only thing that you will remember about this film is the name of the lead character Neyyattinkara Gopan. And it’s because Mohanlal incessantly repeats it throughout the film, so you remember it by heart by the time credits start rolling. It’s a wreck.

Monster

Watching this film is such an emotionally draining task. It’s so painful to see a legend like Mohanlal embarrass himself by working hard to breathe life into this dead-on-arrival film. It’s a blot on Mohanlal’s filmography.

12th Man

Right after knocking the ball out of the park with Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph go out and make this sorry excuse of a film. The duo wanted to bang out a minimalistic detective story under the shadow of the Covid-19 lockdown. Jeethu made this movie clearly taking inspiration from the stories written by Agatha Christie. But, the film lacks the usual flair and emotional investment that are typical of Jeethu’s past films. It’s a total dud.

Saturday Night

Roshan Andrews’ directorial is a disaster. It’s a tone-deaf, one-sided, pity party of a bunch of inconsiderate wayward. It was supposed to teach us how to live life to the fullest. Instead, it turned out to be a case study as to how not to make a film in the slice-of-life genre.

Kaduva

Regardless of what the box office numbers of this film say, it’s a bad film. Prithviraj Sukumaran gets to show off how good he looks in mundu and his shirt, while we get a migraine-inducing revenge drama in the cloak of a political thriller.

Lalitham Sundaram

A wannabe Kapoor & Sons, it’s bogged down by pretentiousness to an extent that it becomes a punishment to stay with the movie till the end.

Theerppu

A creator fails when he intends to create something to show how smart he or she is as opposed to honestly expressing one’s imagination and feelings. Films that emerge from such exercise in vanity are always mediocre and Theerppu is no exception. Writer Murali Gopy muddles the plot with too many ideas to show off his refined understanding of global politics and the major ideologies that power them. It’s obnoxious.