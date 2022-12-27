7 best Telugu movies of 2022: RRR, Godfather, Karthikeya 2 in the list

The year 2022 was another watershed moment for the Telugu film industry. The film industry reached every nook and corner of the country cutting across the barriers of language and culture with Baahubali: The Conclusion. And it did it again, only this time on a global scale. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli struck again with his epic fantasy period drama RRR. The film crossed the seven seas and captured the imagination of cinephiles across the world. It is still making waves in foreign lands. RRR has won several popular awards leading up to the Oscars in the US. It has also scored two nominations at the Golden Globes increasing its chances of securing one or a few nominations at the next Academy Awards.

The Telugu film industry seems to be getting a better handle on making event films. But, the consistency of delivering good movies that are critical to keeping the wheels of cinema in motion till the next big event film arrives is lacking. Quality movies that add to our human experiences are limited in numbers. And its impact was felt by all the stakeholders in the box office business in the Telugu states.

The second half of 2022 was a harrowing experience for producers, distributors and exhibitors as none of the Telugu films seemed to get the attention of the audience. The long lull threw the industry off its game. So much so that the film producers suspended the production of all upcoming films and went into a huddle to come up with a fix. That solution, however, remains ambiguous. It’s hard to put a finger on the changes that came from that huddle.

If there is a single most important lesson that all filmmakers should take away from the year that went by, it is that star value alone will not ensure the success of a mediocre film as was the case in the past. Audiences have become unpredictable. Making films that speak to their fast-evolving experiences is critical to the success of commercial cinema.

RRR

A still from RRR. A still from RRR.

Director: SS Rajamouli

Star cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Oversized wild animals and men with superhuman strength populate this reimagination of history. Set in 1920, the lead characters are modelled on iconic Telugu tribal leaders. In the film, Ram and Bheem take on the might of the British in spectacular fashion.

Karthikeya 2

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Star cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher

A small-budget fantasy film follows the adventure of an adrenaline junkie named Karthik. And it’s a fairly entertaining movie.

Godfather

Chiranjeevi and Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in Godfather. (Photo: Instagram/Netflix_in)

Director: Mohan Raja

Star cast: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satya Dev

The official remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer was a big surprise. It tells the story of an international gangster who hides in plain sight to secure the life and future of his family members in a politically volatile environment. Director-writer Mohan Raja has added a few original ideas to the film making it more fast-paced and refreshing.

Major

Adivi Sesh in a still from Major. Adivi Sesh in a still from Major.

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Star cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi

The film is inspired by the life and times of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It traces the key moments in the life of Sandeep that shaped his personality. It recounts his sprawling life leading up to his death in a gunfight with terrorists who waged war against innocent people in the streets of Mumbai in 2008. The film has its flaws, but it also has its moments.

Ante Sundaraniki

Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in Ante Sundaraniki. (Photo: PR Handout) Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in Ante Sundaraniki. (Photo: PR Handout)

Director: Vivek Athreya

Star cast: Nani, Nazriya Nazim

An interfaith couple is forced to invent a web of lies on the fly to win the approval of their highly conservative and prejudiced parents. It’s an irrelevant comedy and Nani’s effortless performance makes for pleasurable watching.

Virata Parvam

Director: Venu Udugula

Star cast: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati

In a different time, i.e, before the pandemic, the chances of this film emerging as a decent hit at the box office on the strengths of Sai Pallavi’s memorable performance would have been high. But, times have changed. The film tells a tragic story of a young girl, who adopts an ideology which is foreign to her and chooses a life in violence to be with the man of her dreams. She falls in love with a Naxalite leader after becoming a fan of his revolutionary writings.

HIT: The Second Case

Adivi Sesh plays the lead role in HIT: The Second Case. Adivi Sesh plays the lead role in HIT: The Second Case.

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Star cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh

HIT 2 is the second installment of the investigative series created by filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu. The movie follows the efforts of a cheerful cop to stop a serial killer from claiming his next victim. Even with a poor third act, the film manages to entertain.