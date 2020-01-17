18th edition of PIFF: Tunisian family drama A Son wins best film award

The winners in the Marathi Film Competition section. (Express) The winners in the Marathi Film Competition section. (Express)

A Son, a tense family drama that “mirrors society and makes the audience confront a full scale of moral issues”, bagged the Best Film award on the concluding day of the 18th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) on Thursday.

The Tunisian film, directed by Mehdi M Barsaoui and produced by Marc Irmer and Habib Attia, won the award for “its strong and precise direction, exciting acting contribution, beautiful images and an atmosphere of a deeply emotional journey”.

Anandi Gopal won the Sant Tukaram Best International Marathi Film Award of the state government for its “skillful narration of an inspiring story without flinching from all its contrasting shades and contradictions in a manner that shows artistic maturity in handling the medium”. The film is directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and produced by Mangesh Kulkarni, Shariq Patel, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora. Anandi Gopal actor Lalit Prabhakar won the Best Actor Award in a Marathi film for his intense portrayal of a complex character.

The closing ceremony of the annual international film festival was held at the NFAI premises on Thursday, with Supernova, directed by Bartosz Kruhlik, as the closing film. In the World Cinema Competition, Kruhlik won the Best Director Award. The Special Jury Award was won by screenplay writer Michael Idov for the Russian (Latvian and Czech) film The Humorist (Yumorist), while Marighella by Brazilian director Wagner Moura won the Special Mention Certificate. The MIT-SFT Human Spirit Award was presented to the film Market by directed by Pradip Kurbah.

In the Marathi Film Competition section, Tujhya Aaila, directed by Sujay Sunil Dahak, took home four awards. Niyaz Mujawar received the Best Marathi Screenplay Award while Vijay Mishra won the Best Cinematographer Award. The film also bagged the Special Jury Award and the Audience Award in Marathi Cinema.

Y, a film directed by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar, won the Best Marathi Film Director award, while the Best Marathi Film Actress Award went to Mukta Barve and the Special Mention Certificate Actor to Nandu Madhav for the same film. A Special Mention Certificate was awarded to Gaurav A Ponkshe, cinematographer of the film Bonsai.

The tribal short film section, introduced this year and curated by the Tribal Research and Training Institute, showcased several films encapsulating tribal culture and customs of the state. The Mighty Gonds – Bricks Of Chandagarh by Viplav Subhash Shinde won the first prize, followed by Padkai by Amar Melgiri and Rani Beti by Dharma Wankhede.

