12 best Malayalam films 2022: Bheeshma Parvam, Thallumaala, Hridayam in the list

2022 was another amazing year for Malayalam cinema. It continued to capture the imagination of the audience with a slew of grounded yet fascinating explorations of the human condition. Some films were high on commercial elements and others were marked by the distinctive artistic vision of their creators. The ratio of good to bad was satisfyingly high.

The larger trend that prevailed in the industry this calendar year reflects in the choices made by Mammootty. Mammootty gave his contemporaries a run for their money by picking fresh and unconventional ideas over formulaic films.

Mammootty seemed to stay abreast with the changing times and is actively reinventing himself to cater to a more informed and evolved audience. It was the year Mammootty struck a rich vein with modern viewers, both at the box office and the streaming front.

Mammootty, 71, surprised us back-to-back with a variety of performances. In one film, he was a self-destructive bigot, in another, he was a seasoned gangster with undeniable swag, in the next he played a twisted man who challenged our idea of ultimate revenge. If the initial reviews from the International Film Festival of Kerala are anything to go by, he seems to have knocked it out of the park with his performance in director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. One can’t help but wish that Mammootty continues to make the right choices.

Malayalam cinema has conquered the battle when it comes to consistently making wonderful films. In the streaming era, Malayalam films especially have found a lot of new takers outside the regular fan base. Filmmakers are now tasked to capitalise on the goodwill that Malayalam cinema has gained in the last few years and expand the industry’s commercial real estate. Next year, we can see how Malayalam filmmakers fare when they compete against their neighbours in the major league called “pan-India”.

Bheeshma Parvam

The Amal Neerad directorial remains true to its gangster genre. And it takes obvious inspiration from The Godfather. Despite a sense of familiarity, Mammootty’s screen presence makes it worth our while. You can’t help but give in to his gangster charms.

Thallumaala

Director Khalid Rahman’s colourful, white-knuckle ride was unexpectedly entertaining. The film is non-stop fun from beginning to end. And it’s one of the best action movies to have been produced in 2022.

Hridayam

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, this coming-of-age romantic drama feels like a riff on Premam. But, Vineeth makes this film his own by infusing it with a generous amount of feel-good energy. Hridayam is like comfort food for our souls.

Jana Gana Mana

Filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony’s political drama reflects the current state of affairs in the country. This film amplifies the fears and anxiety over the far-reaching and dehumanising effects of divisive politics and unchecked polarisation. It’s fearless, bold and relevant. Jana Gana Mana also has all the qualities to age well.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Nna Thaan Case Kodu caught the attention of people after Kunchacko Boban’s free-flowing dance moves to the new rendition of “Devadoothar Paadi” went viral. In the film, Kunchacko gives a memorable performance of a reformed thief who goes to great lengths to get his pound of justice against all odds.

Rorschach

Director Nissam Basheer delivered a doozy of a psychological thriller with Rorschach. Starring Mammootty, the film follows a man, who is lost in bottomless vengeance. Death is no longer a satisfying culmination of a revenge crusade. The movie’s protagonist summons the spirit of his dead rival, traps him and tortures him without an end date. It really messes with the minds of the audience.

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam is one of the best, if not the best, horror movies to release in 2022. Director Rahul Sadasivan’s house-bound horror thriller follows the troubled relationship between a mother and son. And Revathi gives one of the best performances of her career. Shane Nigam’s performance is also memorable.

Mahaveeryar

Nivin Pauly is going through a bit of a rough patch in his career as none of his films seem to be clicking with the audience. Even though Mahaveeryar is so much fun and daring in its imagination, the movie didn’t find many takers at the box office. But, that doesn’t make it a bad film. The movie examines how our modern legal system fares in the face of absolute power. And it’s fascinating.

Naaradan

Director Aashiq Abu’s unambitious social drama is a biting indictment of exploitative journalism. It really helps the audience to put so many things in perspective.

Puzhu

Mammootty delivers such a punchy performance in Puzhu. The film makes us witness the self-inflicted suffering of a highly prejudiced man, who destroys himself with his narrow view of the world.

Freedom Fight

A significant number of anthologies were made during the pandemic. But, none were as powerful and nearly perfect as Freedom Fight.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey



A hilarious commentary on the systematic oppression of women, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey has solid repeat value.