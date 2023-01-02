10 claims made by Sheezan Khan’s mother and sisters, claiming his innocence in Tunisha Sharma death case

On Monday, Sheezan Khan’s mother Kehekshan Faisi and sisters, actors Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz held a press conference countering allegations against the actor. As readers would know, after Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her TV show, her mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetting her daughter’s suicide. After a four-day custody, the Ali Baba actor was presented in court on Saturday, post which he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Vanita, in her media statements, alleged that Sheezan cheated on her daughter, and ‘used’ her. She also said that he forced her to wear a hijab, even took her to a dargah, and wanted her to learn Urdu. The bereaved mother also accused Sheezan of slapping Tunisha on the set a few days prior to her death.

On Monday, Sheezan’s sisters and mother addressed the claims and defended him. They also insisted that they weren’t putting any kind of allegations on anyone and just want to bring the truth to the fore. Here are 10 key claims presented by them to the media.

Tunisha Sharma had a panic attack on December 16

As per Sheezan Khan’s mother Kehekshan Faisi, Tunisha Sharma suffered a panic attack on December 16 and went to the hospital. As she and daughter Falaq Naaz rushed there, they saw Tunisha sleeping in the casualty ward connected to a saline drop. “Her mother told me that she was stressed because of work. And then mentioned how she is worried Tunisha might have to take an off. It shocked me how as a parent, seeing their child in the hospital ward, she was rather concerned about work,” Kehekshan said.

Tunisha Sharma hinted at suicide a day before her death

As per Sheezan Khan’s lawyer, a day before her death, Tunisha Sharma had shown a picture of a noose to her co-star Parth Zutsi. When Parth spoke to Tunisha and made her understand, she feigned that it was just a random photo. When Sheezan Khan got to know about the same, he called Tunisha’s mother on set, where they discussed the same. She was told to not leave Tunisha alone.

Sheezan and Tunisha broke up on a good note

The lawyer informed that Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma had mutually broken up a couple of weeks back. They both realised they were too young and wanted to focus on their careers. He added that they both had moved on and decided to be friends, given they were also working together. Also, because Tunisha was the youngest on set, not just Sheezan but everyone on the set took care of her.

“We are an empathetic family”

Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz revealed that their youngest brother suffers from autism, and as a family, they have always been empathatetic, especially towards mental health issues. Falaq shared that she met Tunisha Sharma during the shoot of Ali Baba in Ladakh and hit it off instantly. “She was like my younger sister and she too found a lot of happiness with us.” Sheezan’s mother also said that Tunisha was like the youngest child in the home, and now that she is gone, she wants to protect Sheezan, who is suffering at the moment.

No angle of love jihad

Sheezan’s lawyer said the police had dismissed the love jihad angle in the initial days of the case. As for the hijab, his sisters shared that it was for a scene on the show Ali Baba. They also mentioned how for them religion is a very private thing, and they have never discussed it in a public space. “We both have done mytho shows and spoken Hindi. How does language have anything to do with religion?” they questioned.

Tunisha had a strained relationship with her mother

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer and family mentioned a man Sajeev Kaushal and stated how Tunisha Sharma would get anxious just hearing his name. They also said that Sanjeev and Tunisha’s mother Vanita used to dominate her and would control her work and money. So much so that she would be left pleading for a few hundred rupees for her personal use. Stating that Tunisha and her mother shared a strained relationship, the family mentioned how Vanita and Sanjeev would often get aggressive towards Tunisha, and in one instance had even broken her phone and tried to strangulate her.

Falaq added that she was planning a surprise close-knit party for Tunisha on January 3 while her mother wanted a grand celebration. “Tunisha did not like media and glamour. She craved family and I wanted to give her that,” she said, adding that like an elder sister, she was helping Tunisha tick things off her bucket list by helping her get a tattoo and pet dog.

Sheezan never used her money nor hit her

The lawyer also dismissed the fact that Tunisha Sharma spent a lot of money on Sheezan Khan. He said there are proofs that the actor offered to pay her the money for the guitar and ear pods that she gifted him, knowing well, she didn’t have much on her. His mother also mentioned how Sheezan never hit her, as claimed by Tunisha’s mother. “If he had, what kind of a mother would tolerate that? Why didn’t she hit him back or tell me or anyone on the set? Was she waiting for her daughter to take such a step before opening up about it?” she questioned.

Why is her mother not talking about mental health?

The family also wondered why Vanita Sharma was not talking about her daughter Tunisha Sharma’s mental health issues. The late actor, as readers would know, had spoken about suffering from depression and how she felt like a zombie when at work. Falaq Naaz said that Tunisha’s childhood trauma led to a lot of baggage. Also, the young girl wanted to travel and explore but was forced to work. “She wasn’t even allowed to go out and stepped on a beach for the first time with us. The little time she spent with us was her happiest moments. I wish we met her earlier and could have given her more joy,” Falaq shared, adding that she had even pulled up Vanita for neglecting her daughter.

This wasn’t Tunisha’s first break up

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer mentioned that this wasn’t Tunisha Sharma’s first breakup, and she has dealt with heartbreak earlier too. However, she had been worried about something else, which might have triggered her to take this step. He also mentioned that Pawan Sharma, who has been speaking to the media as Tunisha’s uncle, was in fact her former manager.

Sheezan Khan’s mystery girlfriend

The lawyer added that there’s no mystery girlfriend, as alleged by Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma. He also added that a girl, who Sheezan was talking to, has been questioned by the police, but due to privacy concerns, they cannot reveal her identity.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.