Well, well… social media campaigns in Kerala elections plunge to new depths

When M V Nikesh Kumar, the fiery news anchor whom many refer to as Kerala’s Arnab Goswami, announced that he was taking the plunge into electoral politics, it was certain that his was going to be an exciting contest.

In late March, after a lot of squabbling, Kumar’s name was confirmed as an independent candidate backed by the LDF (CPM-led alliance) in Azhikode, a small rural constituency in the politically sensitive district of Kannur. Azhikode is now held by K M Shaji, the sitting UDF MLA who had won the seat in 2011 with a wafer thin majority of less than 500 votes.

And sure enough, true to its name, Azhikode is building up to a crackling contest between Kumar and Shaji — but interestingly, less on the streets and more on social media. In a state which recently got the tag of the ‘first fully digitised state in the country’ and where mobile penetration is deep, candidates are taking social media seriously. Both Kumar and Shaji have popular Facebook accounts where they interact with their constituents via informative ‘newsy’ videos in which they talk about the problems in the area and how they plan to solve them.

But over the past week, things got really interesting. It started when Kumar, famous for his dramatic antics on television, decided to prove a point about the ‘degrading’ water levels in residential wells and actually lowered himself down into one. In a video posted on Facebook, that got more than a lakh views, you can see Kumar, athletic to our surprise, climbing down into a well and then commenting about how dirty and yellow the water is.

The visuals are aided by a riveting background score, possibly borrowed from the news channel he used to head a few months earlier. After clambering back up, Kumar explains in a piece-to-camera style, how nearly 3,000 families in Azhikode are forced to consume salt water and how the incumbent MLA was nowhere to be seen. Later, holding up his hand, in true public representative mode, Kumar promises pure, potable water if elected to power.

Not to be taken things lying-down, Shaji hit back with his own video on Facebook, mocking Kumar.

“This is the same well, where the LDF candidate fell down, sorry jumped in… sorry climbed down. I have pulled a bucket of water here. As you can see, you can pull water even without climbing down into the well,” says Shaji with a grin.

The Congress MLA proceeds to taste the water and tell his constituents that there is nothing wrong with the water. He says he is confident of his developmental work in the area and challenges Kumar to a public debate.

“There is a popular saying about the frog in the well. It’s good for everyone not to be like a frog in the well,” says Shaji as he ends the video.

We don’t know if there’s going to be a public debate, but this contest sure is reaching new heights.

