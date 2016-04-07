BJP’s campaign video in Assam sings paeans to one man — Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Assam (YouTube screenshot) Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Assam (YouTube screenshot)

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its campaign video for the ongoing Assembly elections in the northeastern state of Assam where it fancies its prospects. Sung by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the song portrays the BJP in the state as a harbinger of happiness and prosperity for its people.

The song begins on a celebratory note by calling out ‘joy in Assam’. The next four minutes of the video focuses on one man — the BJP chief ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonowal.

Unlike the campaign for Bihar elections, wherein the BJP had depended upon PM Narendra Modi as the sole face of the party, in Assam they appear to be extremely assertive in their projection of Sonowal as the CM candidate. The defeat in Bihar in 2o15, which came as a massive blow to the party, perhaps made it necessary to not repeat the mistake of relying upon PM Modi’s image. It also strengthened the party’s belief that it needs to project a local face, someone with a clean image and a potential to lead the state.

There are glimpses of both the Prime Minister as well as BJP president Amit Shah, but it is Sonowal and his gleaming face that dominates the four-minute video. The song also does not fail to play up on the immigrant situation, warning the Assamese voters at one stage that if they vote for the Congress, they will lose their rights within the state. The influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has been a major election plank in Assam.

Sonowal, who is the party’s state president, was a Union Minister handling the portfolio of sports and youth affairs. At 53, he is way younger than current Congress chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who has been leading the state since 2001.

The first phase of the elections in the 126 members state was on April 4 and the next phase is scheduled to be held on April 11.

