Bengal: Congress meets to decide on 12 names for first phase

SENIOR LEADERS of state Congress Friday met to decide on the names of the candidates for the first phase of assembly elections, scheduled for April 4 and 11.

“Of the 49 constituencies that would go to polls in the first phase, we will pitch candidates for 12. We have selected the names and will send these to the screening committee tomorrow. Once the committee passes it on to the Election Committee and we receive the latter’s approval, we will release the names,” state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told mediapersons.

The party’s screening committee chairperson B K Hariprasad was present in the meeting.

It is learnt that the party has so far picked 21 names (see box) for the 12 constituencies it plans to contest in the first phase. The constituencies include Bishnnupur, Bankura and Katulpur (Bankura); Sabang, Kharagpur Sadar and Jhargram (West Midnapore); Bagmundi, Balarampur, Joypur and Purulia (Purulia); Asansol North and Kulti (Burdwan).

Advocating for a CPM-Congress alliance, Chowdhury said “some issues” had come up in the electoral understanding but the equation will definitely work out. “One must understand that these are two very different political parties that are trying to come together. It cannot be a smooth sail. There have been some initial hiccups which would have to be dealt with,” he said.

Ridiculing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that her government has done over 100 per cent work, Chowdhury said, “I don’t know where she has done all the work. All I can say is that Bengal is leading in unemployment, loan and violence against women.”

Referring to Singur, Chowdhury said the CM knew that it would not be possible to return land to the farmers and asserted that “she had played politics with the emotions of the people”.