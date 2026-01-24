‘It should be a zero suicide batch’: IIT Madras Director on building a happy, safe and secure campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday highlighted a range of student-centric measures aimed at strengthening wellbeing, safety and inclusivity on campus, during an institute-wide event titled ‘Towards a Happy, Safe and Secure Campus’.
The event featured addresses by G. Thilakavathi, IPS (Retd.), Student Ombuds, IIT Madras, and Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, who emphasised institutional responsibility, trust-based systems and proactive engagement in ensuring a positive student experience.
Addressing students, Thilakavathi echoed the Director’s message on suicide prevention, stating, “As the Director said, it should be a ‘zero suicide batch’.” She urged students to look beyond immediate stress and challenges, encouraging them to move forward with confidence. “Whatever stress that you are going through, whatever problem you are facing, all that can be solved. The best is yet to come and nothing is lost. You should march forward,” she said.
She also spoke at length about legal reforms and protections, particularly those related to sexual harassment and women’s safety. Referring to changes in criminal law, Thilakavathi noted that unwelcome advances are now clearly defined as punishable acts and are tried in Sessions Courts. She further explained the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, which applies to educational institutions and mandates the formation of Internal Complaints Committees with women-led representation.
Earlier, in a presentation, Prof. Kamakoti outlined the institute’s multi-dimensional approach to student wellbeing. “Our efforts span multiple dimensions including student grievance redressal mechanisms, counselling and wellness services, safety and security protocols, sensitisation programmes and robust institutional frameworks that encourage transparency, empathy and accountability,” he said.
He added that creating a happy, safe and secure campus is an ongoing process that requires collaboration among students, faculty, staff and the administration. Prof. Kamakoti also acknowledged the role of the Student Ombuds, noting that under her guidance, the campus is steadily becoming more supportive and secure.
Through the event, IIT Madras reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and personally, while feeling safe, heard and supported. The event was streamed live and is available for viewing online.
