‘It should be a zero suicide batch’: IIT Madras Director on building a happy, safe and secure campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday highlighted a range of student-centric measures aimed at strengthening wellbeing, safety and inclusivity on campus, during an institute-wide event titled ‘Towards a Happy, Safe and Secure Campus’.

The event featured addresses by G. Thilakavathi, IPS (Retd.), Student Ombuds, IIT Madras, and Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, who emphasised institutional responsibility, trust-based systems and proactive engagement in ensuring a positive student experience.

Addressing students, Thilakavathi echoed the Director’s message on suicide prevention, stating, “As the Director said, it should be a ‘zero suicide batch’.” She urged students to look beyond immediate stress and challenges, encouraging them to move forward with confidence. “Whatever stress that you are going through, whatever problem you are facing, all that can be solved. The best is yet to come and nothing is lost. You should march forward,” she said.