Zero admissions in 541 private Pre-university colleges for three years in Karnataka

As many as 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years starting from 2019. About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South, and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic year 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Colleges conducting pre-university classes i;e class 11 and 12 are called PU or Pre-university colleges. The state of Karnataka conducts Board examinations at the end of the 2nd Year PUC (class 12) for university admissions.

Shriram, district deputy director of Bengaluru North believes that many government colleges with good infrastructure have come up in the district, which could be one of the reasons for the low admission numbers in private PU colleges. “A lot of these private colleges don’t attract admissions because of the lack of instructure high admission fees and inadequate teaching faculty. Moreover, Bengaluru North has seen a surge in a lot of government PU colleges where over 1000-3000 students have registered,” adds Shriram.

Anand Raj, district deputy director of Bengaluru South said, “This year seven private PU colleges shut in the district owing to fewer enrolments. A lot of these PU colleges which registered zero admissions can apply for renewal of the admission process this year. However the PU board has to take the final call after assessing the college’s infrastructure, teaching, and administration needs.”

However, districts like Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Gadag saw only six colleges each that registered zero admissions. Meanwhile, only three colleges in Uttara Kannada district registered zero admissions in the last three years.