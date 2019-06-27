Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
93
84
78
78
78
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
81
79
78
78
76.5
B.A Programme
80
77
76
76
76
72
B.A (Hons) History
82
79
76
75
75
74
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
54
53
50
50
54
B.Com (Hons)
92
84
80
78
75
83
B.Com
90
83
78
76
73
81
B.A (Hons) Persian
65
63
47
47
47
58.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
74
67
65
65
71
B.A (Hons) Urdu
63
61
50
50
50
57
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
91
82
76
76
75
82
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78
75
75
70
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
73
66
63
60
69.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
58
52
51
48
48
52.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
75
76.5
B.A (Hons) Persian
63
55
45
45
45
56.75
B.Com (Hons)
90
82
77
75
70
81
B.Com
88.75
81
76
73
69
79.75
B.A (Hons) Urdu
61
59
48
48
48
55
B.A Programme
79
76
74
72
72
71.25
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
89
Closed
Closed
71
70
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
72
Closed
60
57
67.5
B.A (Hons) Persian
55
50
45
45
45
49.5
B.A (Hons) Urdu
61
59
45
45
45
55
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
65
74
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79
72
70
65
81
B.Com
86.5
77
71.5
65
63
77.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
76.5
B.A Programme
78
76
70
68
63
70.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
50
48
45
45
49.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
78
73
65
76.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
53
48
Closed
45
45
47.75
B.A (Hons) Persian
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
55
B.A Programme
Closed
74
69
67
60
70.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
62
81
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
77.75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
70
Closed
55
54
66.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
74
B.A (Hons) English
87
Closed
72
Closed
67
78.5
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Persian
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84.5
Closed
77
Closed
63
76.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
52
Closed
Closed
45
45
47
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
51
66.75
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
57
45
45
45
55
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
78.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
74
B.Com
Closed
Closed
69
60
56
77.75
B.A Programme
Closed
73
68
66
59
70.25
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
56
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
66.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
60
76.25
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
78.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
B.A (Hons) Persian
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
55
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
73
64
57
70.25
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
52
77.75
B.Com (Hons)
89
78
69
55
55
80.25
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
Closed
66.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
58
76.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
Closed
47
B.Com (Hons)
87
76
67
50
50
78.5
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
40
40
45
55
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
74
B.A (Hons) Persian
45
40.5
40
40
45
45
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
53
70.25
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
78.5
B.Com
Closed
76.75
68
50
50
77.75
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
78.5
B.A (Hons) Persian
Closed
40.5
33
33
40
45
B.Com
Closed
76.5
67
45
45
77.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
45
76.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
70
60
40
40
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
50
70.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68
63
Closed
Closed
66.75
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
55
33
33
40
55
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
45
74
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
33
Closed
47
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
Closed
Closed
Closed
66.75
B.A (Hons) English
86.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
78
B.A (Hons) Persian
45
40.5
33
33
40
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
76.25
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
45
70.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
33
40
78.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
40
74
B.Com
86
Closed
Closed
40
40
77.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
33
Closed
47
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
33
33
Closed
55
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
74
B.A (Hons) English
85.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
77
B.A (Hons) Persian
45
40.5
33
33
40
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
76.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66
Closed
Closed
Closed
66.75
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
40
70.25
B.Com
85.75
Closed
Closed
33
40
77.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
33
Closed
47
B.Com (Hons)
87
Closed
Closed
33
40
78.5
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
33
33
Closed
55
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

