Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 93 84 78 78 78 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 81 79 78 78 76.5 B.A Programme 80 77 76 76 76 72 B.A (Hons) History 82 79 76 75 75 74 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 54 53 50 50 54 B.Com (Hons) 92 84 80 78 75 83 B.Com 90 83 78 76 73 81 B.A (Hons) Persian 65 63 47 47 47 58.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 74 67 65 65 71 B.A (Hons) Urdu 63 61 50 50 50 57 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 91 82 76 76 75 82 B.A (Hons) History Closed 78 75 75 70 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 73 66 63 60 69.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 58 52 51 48 48 52.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 75 75 76.5 B.A (Hons) Persian 63 55 45 45 45 56.75 B.Com (Hons) 90 82 77 75 70 81 B.Com 88.75 81 76 73 69 79.75 B.A (Hons) Urdu 61 59 48 48 48 55 B.A Programme 79 76 74 72 72 71.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 89 Closed Closed 71 70 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 72 Closed 60 57 67.5 B.A (Hons) Persian 55 50 45 45 45 49.5 B.A (Hons) Urdu 61 59 45 45 45 55 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 70 65 74 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79 72 70 65 81 B.Com 86.5 77 71.5 65 63 77.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 68 76.5 B.A Programme 78 76 70 68 63 70.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 50 48 45 45 49.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 78 73 65 76.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 53 48 Closed 45 45 47.75 B.A (Hons) Persian 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 45 45 45 55 B.A Programme Closed 74 69 67 60 70.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 65 62 81 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 62 60 77.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 70 Closed 55 54 66.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 74 B.A (Hons) English 87 Closed 72 Closed 67 78.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Persian 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84.5 Closed 77 Closed 63 76.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 52 Closed Closed 45 45 47 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 51 51 66.75 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 57 45 45 45 55 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 58 58 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 64 78.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 74 B.Com Closed Closed 69 60 56 77.75 B.A Programme Closed 73 68 66 59 70.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 74 Closed 56 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 48 48 66.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 72 60 76.25 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 78.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 47 B.A (Hons) Persian 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 45 45 45 55 B.A Programme Closed Closed 73 64 57 70.25 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 57 52 77.75 B.Com (Hons) 89 78 69 55 55 80.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 47 Closed 66.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 71 58 76.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 Closed 47 B.Com (Hons) 87 76 67 50 50 78.5 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 40 40 45 55 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 74 B.A (Hons) Persian 45 40.5 40 40 45 45 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 58 53 70.25 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 78.5 B.Com Closed 76.75 68 50 50 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 78.5 B.A (Hons) Persian Closed 40.5 33 33 40 45 B.Com Closed 76.5 67 45 45 77.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 76 Closed 45 76.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 70 60 40 40 78.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 54 50 70.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68 63 Closed Closed 66.75 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 55 33 33 40 55 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 73 Closed 45 74 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 33 Closed 47 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 Closed Closed Closed 66.75 B.A (Hons) English 86.5 Closed Closed Closed 40 78 B.A (Hons) Persian 45 40.5 33 33 40 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 76.25 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 50 45 70.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 33 40 78.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 72 Closed 40 74 B.Com 86 Closed Closed 40 40 77.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 33 Closed 47 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 33 33 Closed 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 74 B.A (Hons) English 85.5 Closed Closed Closed 40 77 B.A (Hons) Persian 45 40.5 33 33 40 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 76.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66 Closed Closed Closed 66.75 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 45 40 70.25 B.Com 85.75 Closed Closed 33 40 77.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 33 Closed 47 B.Com (Hons) 87 Closed Closed 33 40 78.5 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 33 33 Closed 55 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.