Yuva Sena members allege MU neglected due procedure required for approval of perspective plan, write to CM

MUMBAI UNIVERSITY (MU) Senate members belonging to the Yuva Sena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that MU has neglected due procedure required for approval of its perspective plan.

A perspective plan details the number of colleges and new courses that the university wants to introduce based on the need and demand of students. Once the perspective plan is presented to the Senate members, the authority to approve it rests with the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED), headed by the CM.

Section 66 (A) (B) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 mandates universities to consult associate colleges to formulate directives and a perspective plan. As per Section 37 (H) (I), board of deans are to prepare a five-year and one-year perspective plan. The plans are first sent to management council, which in turn sends it with recommendations to the academic council. Once approved, the plan is presented to the senate for approval and subsequently to the MAHED for the final nod.

“This year, without taking the approval of university authorities, the varsity got its perspective plan approved by MAHED. In the present Act, there is no provision for getting the plan approved retrospectively, but was put (up) for approval in front of academic council, management council and senate after releasing an advertisement,” said a joint statement issued by the senate members. “The issue was pointed out to then CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari but no action was taken,” it added.

