Youth needs to be well-versed in science of history and the history of science: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during VAIBHAV summit. (Source: Youtube/ @narendramodi)

Science is at the core of our efforts towards socio-economic transformations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit. “The need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science. For that, we must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science,” said the Prime Minister.

While addressing the researchers and academicians via an online conference, PM said, “India’s call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), includes a vision of global welfare. In order to realise this dream, I invite you all and seek your support.” The conference aimed at having collaboration between Indian and foreign researchers.

The government of India has taken numerous measures to boost science, research, and innovation, said Modi. Talking about the recently launched National Education Policy (NEP), the Prime Minister said, NEP aims to “boost curiosity governed science and gives a much-needed boost to research and science”. He said that it will give special focus to interdisciplinary science.

Beginning today, the conclave will conclude on October 31. “The aim of the summit is to bring Indian origin luminaries in academic institutes and R&D organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and S&T base in India for global development,” the government said in an official statement.

The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions. More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit. About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, are organising the summit running through the month of October.

