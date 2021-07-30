Youth need freedom from shackles, says PM as NEP completes a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on the National Education Policy on Thursday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed policymakers, students and teachers across the country to mark one year of the National Education Policy, and launched multiple initiatives in the education sector.

He launched the ‘Academic Bank of Credit’ that will provide “multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education”, ‘First Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Language’ and ‘Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education’.

Speaking through video conferencing on the occasion, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the youth in the fields of robotics, AI, start-ups and their leadership in industry 4.0.

“If the younger generation gets the environment suitable for their dreams, there is no limit to their growth… Today’s youth wants to decide their systems and their world on their own terms. They need exposure and freedom from the shackles and restrictions. New Education Policy, assures our youth that the country is fully with them and their aspirations,” he said.

The event also witnessed the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

“Artificial Intelligence programme which was launched today will make the student future oriented and will pave the way for an AI-driven economy. Similarly, NDEAR and NETF will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country,” said Modi.

Speaking on the NEP, Modi said the multiple entry and exit option will “free students from the restrictions of staying in one class and one course”.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, the PM emphasized the importance of local languages as a medium of instruction. He said 14 engineering colleges of eight states were starting to impart education in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla. He also said a tool has been developed for translating engineering courses in 11 languages.

He also launched initiatives including ‘Vidya Pravesh’, a “three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students” and Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level.

“This emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction will instil confidence in the students from poor, rural and tribal backgrounds. Even in elementary education, the mother tongue is being promoted and the Vidya Pravesh progamme, launched today, will play a big role in that,” said Modi.