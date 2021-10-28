scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Your role begins when mine ends: ‘Super 30’s Anand Kumar to engineering faculty

The famed coach of the academy known for its high success rate at cracking IITs interacted with the NIT faculty here on Wednesday and paid tributes to his own teachers and peers.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 5:18:53 pm
super30, anand kumar, jee super 30, anand kumar iit coaching, jee resultSuper 30 fame Anand Kumar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Teachers have a big role in changing society and contributing to nation-building by nurturing talent, according to the ‘Super 30’ founder and mathematician Anand Kumar. The famed coach of the academy known for its high success rate at cracking IITs interacted with the NIT faculty here on Wednesday and paid tributes to his own teachers and peers.

“Your role begins when mine ends. We help students chase their dreams of getting admission in premier institutions such as IITs and NITs among others, where their future and career take shape under your guidance,” Kumar said at an event held at the engineering institute.

Read |IITs launch new BTech programmes to become ‘industry-ready’

“They come from varied backgrounds and need careful mentoring in the initial years,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kumar hailed teachers for having the potential to help students choose right path and become good citizens. He attributed his success to his teachers, who not only taught him the curriculum but also important lessons of life, he said.

“A teacher’s role is immense. Nothing can substitute that.

When my old students come to meet me and narrate their inspiring journeys, it is a feeling no award or money can match. Their success and the way it brings about a generational change is the biggest reward for a teacher,” he said.

Under his Super 30 programme, Kumar nurtures 30 bright students every year from underprivileged sections for IIT entrance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement