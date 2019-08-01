Younger generation dejected: CJI on need for happiness classes

Speaking at an event to mark one year of the AAP government’s flagship Happiness Curriculum project, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said education is not complete without happiness.

Advertising

At the event to commemorate one year of the project — attended by education officials from several Congress- and regional party-ruled states — Gogoi said: “I am very happy. This is a great day, the first anniversary of something big and unique. 1,024 schools, 8 lakh students, 45 minutes every day, learning to be happy.”

“Without happiness, education is not complete… If we are negative, we can’t contribute. This is the significance of the happiness classes which have been introduced in Delhi schools. India as a country needs it… There’s a serious problem with the younger generation. They are a dejected lot… It’s very important that this curriculum is carried to its fullest extent, perhaps introduced in schools across India.”

“As the chief justice, I was thinking yesterday that if I had a happy lot of people in this country, my problem would be over. There will be no cases as everyone is happy… Maybe we can have something like happiness classes in our academies.”

Advertising

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia moderated a panel discussion with education ministers and officials from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Puducherry and Ladakh, who shared notes on their education practices. Over the last two weeks, Delhi government schools have been visited by the education ministers of NDA-ruled Meghalaya and Odisha.

Read | One year down, many students have their own ideas for Happiness 2.0

“We are not in any competition… The day we start thinking like this will be the day India gets left behind. We all need to move together… Happiness Curriculum is our attempt to resolve issues of anxiety and stress in education,” Sisodia said.

Representatives from all states expressed interest in adapting the curriculum in some form. Puducherry education secretary A Anbarasu said their government has already resolved to adopt it, and that a cabinet decision will be taken this week, while Nagaland education minister Tokugha Sukhalu said he will propose adopting it to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Madhya Pradesh education minister Prabhuram Choudhary spoke about starting parent-teacher meetings in government schools in the state earlier this year and setting up model schools with residential facilities in every district. Sukhalu spoke about Nagaland’s practice of “communitising” education by empowering local and village communities with the day to day management of elementary education. Anbarasu spoke about their government’s effort to do away with an education system which punishes and intimidates students. Ladakh’s councillor in charge of education Konchok Stanzin spoke of efforts to improve infrastructure and practice of promoting local handicrafts by spinning pashmina in their schools.

Choudhary also mentioned that their education department had sent a delegation to South Korea to learn, following which Sisodia said: “We have also sent delegations to Finland. Perhaps states can start peer learning between these delegations.”

Collaboration between states was also emphasised by CM Arvind Kejriwal in his opening speech: “I do not consider Delhi’s success story (in the field of education) to be just Delhi’s success story. It should become a success story of the entire country… I want to assure officials from different states that when you implement this curriculum, you will have our wholehearted support.”

Sisodia also announced that the government is planning to introduce a certificate course to train teachers and educationists who wish to teach happiness classes in their institutes.