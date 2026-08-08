Young civil servants to visit UP schools monthly to mentor students on careers, exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to have young IAS, IPS and IFS officers visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact with students on career choices, competitive examinations and other issues concerning their future.
The initiative is aimed at providing students with practical guidance on higher and technical education, employment, entrepreneurship and start-ups, besides helping them develop confidence and a positive outlook through direct interaction with senior government officers.
According to a press statement, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma has directed officials to ensure effective monitoring of the programme. Divisional commissioners will periodically review its implementation, while district inspectors of schools will coordinate between participating officers and schools.
Under the directions issued to district magistrates, a monthly calendar of such visits will be prepared in every district, and a report on the programmes held during the previous month will be sent to the Secondary Education Department by the fifth of every month. The reports will include the schools visited, participating officers, key topics discussed and suggestions received from students.
The interactions will focus on participatory discussions and question-answer sessions rather than formal speeches. Students will be encouraged to ask officers about career planning, goal-setting, effective study methods, time management and self-discipline, as well as their experiences and challenges in life and public service.
Students will also receive guidance on the preparation for examinations, including the UPSC, UPPSC, UPSSSC, NDA, JEE, NEET and CUET, as well as other state-level competitive examinations. Information on higher, technical and vocational education, employment, entrepreneurship and start-up opportunities will also be provided.
The programme will additionally cover financial literacy, communication skills, business management, cyber security, de-addiction, stress management and confidence building. Students will also be informed about major central and state government schemes aimed at young people.
The initiative comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare an integrated youth policy based on the aspirations of people in the 16-35 age group, with emphasis on education, skill development, employment, health and leadership.
During a review meeting on August 6, Adityanath also called for an independent expert commission to monitor the holistic development of youth and sought greater focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, digital empowerment and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, drones and semiconductors.
He also directed officials to consider expanding the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme to every university and college, strengthen sports infrastructure, promote incubation centres and start-ups, and develop an integrated digital platform providing career guidance, scholarships and job-matching services.
The government has also proposed expanding modern libraries, study centres and reading spaces to support students preparing for competitive examinations.
Officials said direct interaction with young administrators would give students practical exposure to career opportunities and competitive examinations while allowing them to learn from the officers’ experiences and challenges. The initiative is also expected to complement the government’s broader effort to align youth development programmes with changing educational and employment opportunities.