Young civil servants to visit UP schools monthly to mentor students on careers, exams

With this, the Education Department issued a written directive on July 20 asking grant-in-aid and private schools to admit those students who do not have a pre-school certificate in Class 1 (Source:Pixabay)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to have young IAS, IPS and IFS officers visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact with students on career choices, competitive examinations and other issues concerning their future.

The initiative is aimed at providing students with practical guidance on higher and technical education, employment, entrepreneurship and start-ups, besides helping them develop confidence and a positive outlook through direct interaction with senior government officers.

According to a press statement, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma has directed officials to ensure effective monitoring of the programme. Divisional commissioners will periodically review its implementation, while district inspectors of schools will coordinate between participating officers and schools.