Young Chef Olympiad to begin on January 28, winner gets $10,000

The first edition of International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) will be organised from January 28, 2019 to February 2, 2019. The international culinary talent platform has received participation from 50 countries. India will be represented by Madhumitha K.P, a student of International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). The winner will be awarded a plate trophy along with cash prize of USD 10,000

The event will begin at the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan auditorium, New Delhi. The competition will be held on three phases of different culinary challenges. Candidates will be scored for each challenge. Based on the aggregate score, top 10 contestants will be shortlisted who will go for the grand finale to be held in Kolkata.

Contestants will be adjudged by the team of tasting and technical judges. The technical judges will assess the candidates based on ability to manage food production areas, hygiene etc while the tasting judges will assess the candidates based on their ability to follow a recipe, culinary skills, creativity, taste and presentation.

The five-day long contest will be held across Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Though the final winner will get the Plate Trophy and USD 10,000. There will be many other prizes for the subcategory eg desert etc. A total of 18 winners will be announced.

The contestants will be divided into six groups, namely Group A, B, C, D, E and F. Each group will comprise a maximum of 10 contestants. This year, the top countries, based on previous performances, will be seeded and divided first into their groups while the other countries will be placed in a draw.

The two qualifying rounds will be held in the same city and venue, for different groups. The locations are Delhi (Groups A, B and C); Pune (Groups D and E) and Bangalore (Group F).