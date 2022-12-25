‘You make Kerala proud’: Shashi Tharoor congratulates CAT tutor who scored 100 percentile for fourth time

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore recently announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, in which Renjith Thomas Joshua, a tutor based out of Thiruvananthapuram secured a 100 percentile for the fourth time. MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, took to Twitter to congratulate the CAT tutor.

Tharoor thanked Renjith for making Mathematics a fun subject for students. “Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children’s fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ,” he tweeted.

Renjith Thomas Joshua is a CAT tutor who has been attempting the entrance exam since 2009, out of which he claims it has only been once that he scored less than 99.5 percentile. This is the fourth time that he has secured a 100 percentile.

While he completed his graduation from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) in telecommunications and worked as a business analyst for a Bengaluru-based company, he soon realised that he wanted to pursue MBA. Then, he went to teach at an IT finishing school in Trivandrum where he was handling aptitude sessions as a part-time job. At the same time, he was working with an MBA coaching institute as well.

As an advice to all CAT aspirants, Renjith tells his students to concentrate on quality of answers, rather than the quantity. “You don’t need to solve everything to get a good percentile, you need to crack at least half of the paper well. Figuring out which part to attempt is tougher than covering the syllabus itself,” he told indianexpress.com.