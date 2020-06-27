UP Board results: CM Yogi Adityanath wishes students, says exams are medium of ‘self-assessment’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hours before the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 results were declared, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the students and said exams are a way to self-analyse your performance. The CM on Saturday conveyed his wishes on Twitter.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं। अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Around 56.11 lakh students had appeared in the state class 10 and 12 exams this year. The exams were held in the month of February and March, however, there was a delay in the release of the results due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the education board’s official website – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results are expected to be released at 12 noon.

To clear the UP board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually. The state had recorded a passing percentage of 70.2 in the class 12 exams, while it was 80.07 for the 10th standard.

The board also started an online correction process in certificates, where students who appeared in the examinations from 2017 onwards can apply for changes in the certificates issued. Students can apply through the website – upmsp.edu.in, or through seva kendras in the state. The correction process is totally free. However, one has to pay Rs 100 in case of duplicate marksheets.

