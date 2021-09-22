Yogesh Singh appointed as Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor

President of India Ramnath Kovind today appointed Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. President Ram Nath Kovind — who is the Visitor to central universities — has approved the appointment of two Vice Chancellors.

“While Yogesh Singh will be the VC of Delhi University, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar,” a ministry official said.

Gupta is presently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University

Yogesh Singh will take over the chair from PC Joshi, the 23rd Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi. He is a Professor of Social Anthropology at the Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi, India.

Yogesh Singh an NIT Kurukshetra alumnus and holds holds an MTech and PhD degrees in computer science. Prior to heading the Delhi Technological University, he was the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology and has also held the position of Dean at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for a period of five years.

(With PTI inputs)