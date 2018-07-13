Yoga instructors from this Himachal-based university to train Chinese trainers

Shoolini University is situated in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. (Pic credit: University website) Shoolini University is situated in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. (Pic credit: University website)

Yoga experts from Shoolini University, based in this Himachal Pradesh town, will be training yoga instructors in China, it was announced on Thursday. A team from the yoga department of the university is back from China after attending a workshop. Shoolini University has partnered with a Chinese university and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this year. Recognising the demand for yoga experts internationally, Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor PK Khosla had signed a MoU with Yunnan Minzu University under an exchange programme.

“Yoga should be seen as an emerging branch of science and education on which a lot of research needs to be done. Demand for yoga instructors is growing in the hospitality industry, hotels and corporate houses,” Khosla said.

He said Shoolini University sent a five-member delegation to Yunnan Minzu University as part of the aim to spread India’s traditional knowledge worldwide. Under the exchange programme, students from the Chinese varsity shall be studying at Shoolini for one semester. Dean of the university is also visiting Shoolini University in August to work out on modalities for exchange of yoga students and teachers.

Vinod Kumar, Head, Yoga and Naturopathy, Shoolini University, who was a part of the delegation, said during his visit to China he realised there was a dire need for trainers and that is where he along with others from the university is going to train the trainers at the Yunnan Minzu University.

He said demand for yoga is growing in China and during their visit they got a chance to conduct a workshop with over 100 professionals and amateurs in the age group of 17 to 40 years. Dean Academic Affairs of Shoolini University Sunil Puri, who was also a part of the team which went to China, said yoga is now being considered as a profession with its growing popularity.

