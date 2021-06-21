Yoga included in govt school curriculum from Classes 1 to 10 in Haryana: CM Khattar

CM Khattar says that there will be yoga and 'vyayamshalas' (gyms)in 1,000 villages in order to take yoga and healthy lifestyle to grassroot levels. (PTI File)

Addressing an event here on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that yoga has been included in the school curriculum for classes 1 to 10 from the current academic session.

“Like we need oxygen, food, and water, likewise, to keep the body healthy yoga has its own importance. To inculcate the habit of practicing yoga and to make it a part of students’ lives since childhood, we have decided to include it in the school curriculum from this year,” he added.

Read | DPSRU to offer diploma course in Mediation and Yoga Sciences: Sisodia

In December, the Haryana government had announced that yoga would be included as a separate subject in all government schools from the next academic session. An official statement had earlier said that the curriculum for yoga would be designed in such a way that it would have both theoretical and practical content on the pattern of physical education.

Khattar said that the state government’s aim was to take yoga to the grassroots level and encourage people to make it a part of their lifestyle. For this, ‘vyayamshalas’ (gyms) and other adequate infrastructure were being made available at the village level. “We have decided to set up yoga and ‘vyayamshalas’ in 1,000 villages. So far, these have been set up in 550 villages and work is going on in the rest. One thousand yoga trainers and 22 yoga coaches will also be appointed,” he said.

Read | Haryana CM Khattar says extra marks for class 8-12 students nurturing plant saplings

On the events being held across the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day, he said programs were being conducted at 1,100 places in all 22 districts, with 50 participants taking part at each venue by following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took part in an event organised at Ambala. Speaking at an event in Panchkula, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “We should perform yoga daily to stay fit and healthy.”