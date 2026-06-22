Yoga education to be included in the Class 6 curriculum & in recruitment exams in Haryana

The Haryana government has announced a more comprehensive expansion of yoga in educational spheres in the state. (image: ai generated)

The Haryana government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, universities, and recruitment examinations in the state. Yoga will be introduced in the curriculum for Class 6th in the current academic session 2026-27 and extended to all classes from Class 3rd to Class 9th in the upcoming academic year.

The announcement was made amid International Day of Yoga celebrations on Sunday and aims to promote holistic wellness from an early stage, ensuring wider participation of students in structured yoga education.

As part of the implementation plan, all Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Diploma in Physical Education (DPED), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and selected Primary Teachers (PRTs) will receive special training in yoga asanas to strengthen teaching capacity across schools.