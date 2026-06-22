Yoga education to be included in the Class 6 curriculum & in recruitment exams in Haryana

The Haryana government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, universities, and recruitment examinations in the state. Yoga will be introduced in the curriculum for Class 6th in the current academic session 2026-27 and extended to all classes from Class 3rd to Class 9th in the upcoming academic year.
The announcement was made amid International Day of Yoga celebrations on Sunday and aims to promote holistic wellness from an early stage, ensuring wider participation of students in structured yoga education.
As part of the implementation plan, all Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Diploma in Physical Education (DPED), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and selected Primary Teachers (PRTs) will receive special training in yoga asanas to strengthen teaching capacity across schools.
In a significant move, all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will include mandatory questions on yoga. A state-level institute of naturopathy and yoga will also be established in Morni to promote research, training, and wellness-based education. Yoga will additionally be integrated as a key component in the five Centres of Excellence being set up in universities across the state.
Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing a yoga practice programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the dham of Baba Bhuman Shah in Sirsa district, called yoga an invaluable gift of India’s culture. “Yoga is not merely a physical practice, it is a complete way of life that connects the body, mind, soul and society,” he said.
Saini also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for yoga’s global stature, noting that the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014 with the support of 177 countries at the time of the proposal.