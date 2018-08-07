Yoga department to start at 6 Central Universities: HRD

Check the list of Yoga institutes here Check the list of Yoga institutes here

The Centre has identified six central universities to run yoga department. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had already appointed committee for making recommendations on Yoga Education in Universities, and on the basis of its recommendation the University Grants Commission (UGC) had been directed to promote five yoga courses in Universities and Colleges, the Minister of State (HRD), Satya Pal Singh mentioned in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The committee is working under the chairpersonship of Prof HR Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru (S-VYASA).

The following Central Universities had been identified to start the Yoga Departments

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand

Visva Bharti Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Kerala

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh

Manipur University.

Course and Course Code-wise duration of Yoga courses are as follows:

Bachelors of Science (Yoga), B.Sc(Yoga): 3 to 6 years

Masters of Science (Yoga), M.Sc (Yoga): 2 to 4 years

Doctor of Philosophy (Yoga), PhD (Yoga): As per the PhD duration specified by UGC

Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga, PGDY: 1 to 2 years

Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga Therapy, PGDYT: 1 to 2 years

The Ministry of AYUSH has informed that there is no Central legislation for regulation of education and practice yoga and naturopathy system. However, the Ministry of AYUSH has taken up the issue of granting central registration to the Bachelors of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS) through Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy.

