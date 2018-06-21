Follow Us:
Yoga Day: AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu performs asanas with students

By: PTI | Amaravati | Published: June 21, 2018 3:44:33 pm
yoga day, yoga day 2018, international yoga day, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu performs yoga to commemorate International Day of Yoga, in Undavalli Amaravathi on Thursday, June 21, 2018. PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday said everyone should practise yoga for a complete and healthy life free from stress. “Yoga is a great tool to keep the mind under control. Five minutes of yoga will relieve one of any kind of stress,” the Chief Minister said at a function here to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Noting that yoga was our “valuable heritage,” Naidu said it should become part of everyone’s life. Yoga and meditation would help humans lead a complete life, he added.

The Chief Minister, who is a regular practitioner of yoga, performed various ‘asanas’ along with some college students on the occasion. The Department of AYUSH organised the event.

