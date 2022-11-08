Yidan Prize 2023: Nominations open for changemakers in education

More details about the nomination process is available at - yidanprize.org/the-prize/nominations/ (Representative image)

The Yidan Prize Foundation is looking for innovators who are making a significant impact in education. The foundation awards two prizes annually to individuals and teams of up to three in two key areas: education research and education development.

Nominations for the 2023 Yidan Prize will close on March 31. More details about the nomination process is available at – yidanprize.org/the-prize/nominations/

Laureates will receive a gold medal and a total sum of HK$30 million, shared equally for teams. Half of this is a cash prize in recognition of their contribution to education. The other half is a project fund to help them scale and grow their work, whether it be to expand their reach, launch a new project or enhance the delivery of existing programs.

The 2023 Yidan Prize laureates will become part of the Yidan Council of Luminaries — a gathering of the brightest minds in education who come together to exchange ideas, build bridges between research and practice, and act as a collective voice to address some of the biggest challenges facing education today.