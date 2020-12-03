Yet to take exams, Jamia’s distance learning students risk losing a year

Jamia Milia Islamia campus

Undergraduate students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Distance and Online Learning (CDOL), who were to have graduated this year, are yet to take their final exams even as the window to take admissions for masters programmes in Jamia are set to close in less than a month.

In July this year, the UGC had issued guidelines to universities and higher education institutes to hold examinations for final year students by September 30. The Supreme Court had upheld this but had allowed states and Union Territories to approach the UGC for extension in the deadline.

Students who seek admission in postgraduate programmes are required to produce their final undergraduate marksheets at the time of admission. Those awaiting results can produce a provisional certificate which confirms that they have taken their final exams. However, while Jamia’s postgraduate admissions are ongoing, students of its CDOL, who were to have graduated in June this year, are still waiting for the examinations to be conducted.

On October 29, CDOL had issued an “Urgent Notice” asking students of various programmes to submit their examination forms and stating that examinations will be held “in the months of November-December 2020”. However, the datesheet for the exams is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Jamia has begun releasing lists of selected candidates for its various masters programmes with the provision that students whose undergraduate qualifying exam results have not yet been released may claim provisional admission by submitting “a certificate issued by the concerned college/university to the effect that he/she has appeared in the final semester/year of the concerned qualifying examinations.” Students will have to submit the result by December 31.

This is posing hurdles for CDOL students who have been selected for these masters programmes. “The selected list for MA Islamic Studies was released on November 19 and I had to claim my provisional admission by November 27. But when I went to do this, I was told it isn’t possible because I haven’t even appeared in a qualifying examination. We should be allowed to take provisional admission, otherwise we will lose a year,” said a BA (General) student of CDOL.

Jamia Controller of Examinations Nazim Jafri said CDOL was yet to notify any details to his office: “We can only go ahead with organising the exams if the centre notifies us, sends us a datesheet and gives us details on how many students will be appearing. In a meeting today it was said students of the centre will also be given time till December 31 like the others but it will be the centre’s responsibility to make sure all the documents are in place by then.”

Director (Academic) Ahrar Husain said the exams are likely to be notified in a couple of days, without expanding on why they have been delayed so far.

