YASASVI Scheme 2022: NTA announces entrance exam date, extends application deadline; check new schedule

YASASVI Scheme 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) scheme entrance test. Interested candidates can still apply for this scheme at the official website — yet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA has announced that candidates now have time till 5 pm of September 11 to register for the entrance exam, and correction window for the online applications will be open between September 12 and 14 (till 5 pm).

According to the new schedule, the exam will now be conducted on September 25. It will be three hours long and will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. It will be objective type comprising 100 (MCQs. It will be held in 78 cities across India, and the question paper will be available in Hindi and English.

Young Achievers Scholarship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register’ or ‘login’ link available on the home page, depending on your registration status.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary personal and professional details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, signature etc.

Step 5: Submit the application. Download and save for future reference.

After the correction window closes, admit cards for registered candidates will soon be released at the official website. Also, candidates should remember that they are not required to pay any exam fee.

Advertisement

Earlier, the interested candidates had time till August 26 to register for the programme, and correction window for the online applications were open from August 27 till August 31.

The Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test is being held for selection of candidates belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories, studying in class 9 and class 11 for award of scholarship for studying in schools identified by the MSJ&E.