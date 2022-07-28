YASASVI Scheme 2022: NATA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; check details

July 28, 2022 10:59:44 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) scheme. Interested candidates can now apply for this scheme at the official website — yet.nta.ac.in.
Interested candidates have time till August 26 to register for the programme, and correction window for the online applications will be open from August 27 till August 31.
Young Achievers Scholarship: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — yet.nta.ac.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on ‘register’ or ‘login’ link available on the home page, depending on your registration status.
Step 3: Fill in all the necessary personal and professional details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents, signature etc.
Step 5: Submit the application. Download and save for future reference.
Candidates should note that they are not required to pay any exam fee. After the application forms are successfully submitted and corrected, the NTA will release the admit cards on September 5, 2022 at the official website.
This year, the exam is scheduled to take place on September 11. The exam will be three hours long and will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. It will be objective type comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). It will be held in 78 cities across India, and the question paper will be available in Hindi and English.
The Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test is being held for selection of candidates belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories, studying in Class IX and Class XI for award of scholarship for studying in Schools identified by the MSJ&E.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
With no date in sight, NEET PG aspirants raise concerns over delay in counselling
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
NSO surveyors facing hurdles at Pune’s posh areas, high-rise residential societies: officials
Bengal school recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy
In Delhi court, daughter claims father recorded in-chamber custody proceeding, judge takes note
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan
YASASVI Scheme 2022: NATA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; check details
George R R Martin tests positive for COVID-19, skips House of the Dragon premiere
Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing
BJP president Nadda staying away forced Bommai govt in Karnataka to pull plug on anniversary celebrations
Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film
Gmail brings new layout to all users: Here’s what to expect