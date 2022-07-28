YASASVI Scheme 2022: NATA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) scheme. Interested candidates can now apply for this scheme at the official website — yet.nta.ac.in.

Interested candidates have time till August 26 to register for the programme, and correction window for the online applications will be open from August 27 till August 31.

Young Achievers Scholarship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register’ or ‘login’ link available on the home page, depending on your registration status.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary personal and professional details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, signature etc.

Step 5: Submit the application. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should note that they are not required to pay any exam fee. After the application forms are successfully submitted and corrected, the NTA will release the admit cards on September 5, 2022 at the official website.

This year, the exam is scheduled to take place on September 11. The exam will be three hours long and will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. It will be objective type comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). It will be held in 78 cities across India, and the question paper will be available in Hindi and English.

The Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test is being held for selection of candidates belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT categories, studying in Class IX and Class XI for award of scholarship for studying in Schools identified by the MSJ&E.