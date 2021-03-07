XLRI sets up centre for gender equality at Delhi-NCR campus

The new centre will be operational from Delhi-NCR campus.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) today announced setting up of a centre for “gender equality and inclusive leadership” at Delhi-NCR campus. The centre, institute said, is being developed aiming to empower the women of the nation and to promote women’s participation in economic activities.

According to XLRI, the centre will bring together a large group of professionally well-established alumni and industry practitioners who will collaborate to design and deploy a wide range of interventions to transform the daily lives of Indian women.

Director, XLRI, Fr P Christie said, “Our ambitious goal is to significantly increase the participation of women in the workforce within the next 5-10 years through strategic and broad-based interventions. As a first step, we are setting up the Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership.”

The foundation stone for the Jhajjar campus in Delhi-NCR was laid on January 16, 2017. The XLRI was founded in 1949. For admission to the institute, candidates need to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 or GMAT.