XLRI Placement 2026: Over 576 domestic offers, 2 international; 42.5% students receive PPO

XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR have completed the final recruitment process for the 2024-2026 PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) batches. Around 42.5 per cent of the batch received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) based on their summer internship performance.

A total of 576 students from both campuses participated in the process. As many as 145 recruiting organisations, including 25 first-time recruiters, participated. According to the XLRI, recruiters made over 576 domestic offers and two international offers during the final placements.

Read More | Our boardrooms need more thought leaders, not just managers

The median salary for the batch stood at Rs 29 lakh per annum, while the average salary was Rs 31.40 lakh per annum. The highest international offer was Rs 1.10 crore per annum and the highest domestic offer was Rs 59 lakh per annum. The average salary for the top tenth percentile was Rs 49.2 lakh per annum, and for the top 25th percentile, it was Rs 44.18 lakh per annum.