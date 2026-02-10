XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR have completed the final recruitment process for the 2024-2026 PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) batches. Around 42.5 per cent of the batch received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) based on their summer internship performance.
A total of 576 students from both campuses participated in the process. As many as 145 recruiting organisations, including 25 first-time recruiters, participated. According to the XLRI, recruiters made over 576 domestic offers and two international offers during the final placements.
Read More | Our boardrooms need more thought leaders, not just managers
The median salary for the batch stood at Rs 29 lakh per annum, while the average salary was Rs 31.40 lakh per annum. The highest international offer was Rs 1.10 crore per annum and the highest domestic offer was Rs 59 lakh per annum. The average salary for the top tenth percentile was Rs 49.2 lakh per annum, and for the top 25th percentile, it was Rs 44.18 lakh per annum.
Consulting emerged as the top recruiting domain, accounting for 36 per cent of the offers. BFSI and Sales & Marketing followed with 18 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, while ITES accounted for 15 per cent of the roles. Other key sectors included e-commerce, general management, FMCG, pharma, energy, automotive and PSUs.
Major recruiters included Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PwC. New recruiters this year included Razorpay, IndiGo Airlines, Zomato Hyperpure, Waaree, Vikram Solar and Sunsure Energy, among others.
Congratulating the students, XLRI Director Fr. Sebastian George, SJ, said the successful placement season reflected the strength of XLRI’s management programmes and the ability of its students to adapt to a changing business environment.
“This is clear evidence from the corporate sector of how well our management program prepares our students for their careers and how quickly they adapt to lead our companies through the changing business environment in which they will operate. Our faculty, who mentor their students, continue to demonstrate their dedication to helping students achieve their goals,” he added.
XLRI stated that strong participation across sectors and a high PPO rate underlined continued recruiter confidence in its graduates despite a challenging job market.
Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's new head coach, has faced criticism for his unconventional background, but his results speak for themselves with seven wins in nine matches. He aims to build a resilient, adaptable, and courageous team, and his approach has already improved performance and changed fans' perception.