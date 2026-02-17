XLRI Jamshedpur introduces second-year specialisations in its HRM programme

The first year of the two-year HRM programme will remain the same.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 11:58 AM IST
The institute said the change gives students more choice in the second year. The institute said the change gives students more choice in the second year (XLRI)
The XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has introduced second-year specialisations in its Human Resource Management (HRM) programme. The institute said the change gives students more choice in the second year.

Students can now choose specialisations in Organisation Development, Compensation, Future of Work, Labour and Social Justice, and Employee Well-being. They can also choose electives across HR, Strategy, Economics and Information Systems.

The first year of the two-year HRM programme will remain the same.

Students will study Marketing, Operations, Finance, Strategy and Information Systems. They will also study HR subjects such as Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development and Employee Relations. Sebastian George, Director of XLRI Jamshedpur, said the institute wants to prepare HR professionals with business knowledge and domain expertise.

“XLRI has always believed that relevance is the true test of academic excellence. The introduction of second-year specialisations reflects our commitment to preparing HR professionals who are not only grounded in strong values and business understanding but also capable of deep expertise in emerging and complex domains of people management,” he added

Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics), said the new structure gives students a choice between depth and breadth in their courses.

He said: “The new specialisation framework gives our students meaningful choice. Some may wish to develop deep functional expertise, while others may prefer a broader, integrative perspective. Our curriculum now enables both pathways, without compromising the rigour and intellectual depth that XLRI is known for.”

 

