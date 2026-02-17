XLRI Jamshedpur introduces second-year specialisations in its HRM programme

The institute said the change gives students more choice in the second year (XLRI)

The XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has introduced second-year specialisations in its Human Resource Management (HRM) programme. The institute said the change gives students more choice in the second year.

Students can now choose specialisations in Organisation Development, Compensation, Future of Work, Labour and Social Justice, and Employee Well-being. They can also choose electives across HR, Strategy, Economics and Information Systems.

The first year of the two-year HRM programme will remain the same.

Read More | XLRI Placements, PPOs

Students will study Marketing, Operations, Finance, Strategy and Information Systems. They will also study HR subjects such as Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development and Employee Relations. Sebastian George, Director of XLRI Jamshedpur, said the institute wants to prepare HR professionals with business knowledge and domain expertise.