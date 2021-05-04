XLRI Jamshedpur appoints Fr Paul Fernandes, SJ as the new director

The Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has appointed Fr Paul Fernandes, SJ, as the new Director of the institute with immediate effect. He has taken charge of the position by succeeding Fr P Christie, SJ.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Fr. Paul. Fernandes (1986 Batch) had worked at XLRI for many years in various capacities. Besides being a faculty member, he was the financial controller.

He was also the founder chairperson of Father Arrupe Centre for Excellence (FACE), now rechristened as ‘FACES.’

Fr. Paul earned his PhD in Economics and Ethics from KU, WWF Ingolstadt, Germany. He has an MSc degree in Economics and an MA Licentiate in Applied Ethics from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

Read | XLRI sets up centre for gender equality at Delhi-NCR campus

Fr. Paul Fernandes was appointed as the director of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) in December 2012. He is the first Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB).

He has been an accomplished researcher and writer. His published books include Economic Ethics and the Moral Perspective of the Golden Rule; Business Ethics and Corporate Governance (4 books of 2 units each) and Corporate Governance.

He has also co-authored other books including Ethics of Marketing Research, Ethics of Supply Chain Management – empirical research on Indian Supply Chains; International Ethics (a unit written for IGNOU programme on MA in Philosophy).