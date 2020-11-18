XLRI to accept GRE, GMAT scores for Executive PGDM (general) programme

Apply till November 30 at xlri.ac.in. Representational/ gettyimages.in

The Xavier School of Management, XLRI is now accepting the GRE scores for the executive PGDM (general) programme from this year onwards apart from GMAT, XAT scores. The GMAT scores have been extended to five years from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020.

The admission process is open now, candidates can apply for the – executive PGDM (general) programme till November 30 at xlri.ac.in. The program consists of core and optional/ elective courses specially designed for fast track executives with work experience. It also includes a three-month field-based training in the functional area, as per the release.

The eligibility criteria require a minimum of three years of bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least five years of managerial/ supervisory experience. Fr P Christie SJ, Director, XLRI said, “Knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay amongst progressive organisations of today. To satisfy this thirst for knowledge and to become a learning organisation, XLRI has evolved a 15-month consolidated program in general management with the objectives of providing the practicing managers a substantial exposure to theoretical foundations in management.”

The PGDM program has received various prestigious accreditations, including AMBA, AICTE.

