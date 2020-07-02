XLRI Delhi-NCR campus gets AICTE approval, to offer PG programmes in business, HR management

The new campus will offer post-graduate programs in Human Resource Management and Business Management (PGDM HRM & PGDM BM). Image source: XLRI press release The new campus will offer post-graduate programs in Human Resource Management and Business Management (PGDM HRM & PGDM BM). Image source: XLRI press release

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to start classes in their New Delhi-NCR campus. The new campus is offering post-graduate programmes in Human Resource management and Business Management (PGDM HRM and PGDM BM). A total of 120 students in two batches have been offered seats for the academic session 2020-2022.

XLRI has also released the results for admission in the two-year post-graduate programme in Human Resource Management and Business Management, and for Executive PGDM (GM) program. A total of 590 candidates was offered admission for Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses.

Announcing the admission process for the first batch of XLRI Delhi-NCR campus, Fr P Christie SJ, Director, XLRI said, “We are glad to announce that XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for the Business Management program for 2020-22 academic session with the AICTE approval.”

The foundation stone for the Jhajjar campus in Delhi-NCR was laid on January 16, 2017. The XLRI was founded in 1949. For admission to the institute, candidates need to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 or GMAT.

