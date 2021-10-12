XLRI concludes summer internship placement with highest stipend offer at Rs 3.4 lakh 

XLRI – Xavier School of Management has completed its summer internship placement process (SIP) for 2021-23 and the highest stipend offer received by a student is Rs 3.4 lakh. Top companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Amazon, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, Accenture Strategy participated in the placement process, as per the institute.

The entire batch raised a stipend of Rs 1.27 lakh per month, while the average stipend offered is at Rs 1.28 lakh per month. This is an increase of over 16 per cent and 5 per cent over the previous year. The average monthly stipend for the top 10 percentile students was Rs 1.82 lakh per month, while for top 25 percentile students the stipend stood at Rs 1.63 lakh per month.

In sector-wise split, Consulting and Advisory stayed at the top with a 25 per cent share. IT and e-Commerce firms recruited 22 per cent of the batch. FMCGs recruited 17 per cent of the batch while BFSI recruited a select 10 per cent of the batch for some of their most coveted roles.